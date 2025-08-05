What’s happening at the Portland City Council meetings this week?

From legal settlements, vacating and selling city property, and police oversight, the Portland City Council is preparing for its next meetings.

Here’s a look at the upcoming agenda items being covered on Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 7.

Regular session at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6

Following the agenda approval, public comments, committee referral report and city administrator report are the following consent agenda items:

Approve findings to authorize exemption to the competitive bidding requirements and authorize competitive solicitation for the use of the alternative contracting method of a construction manager and/or general contractor for the ​Burgard Bridge Resiliency and Multimodal Enhancement Project.

Declare property located near the intersection of North Midway Avenue and Columbia Boulevard as surplus property and authorize the Portland Bureau of Transportation to dispose of the property for fair market value.

Vacate a portion of Southeast Oak Street between 37th Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard subject to certain conditions and reservations.

Declare city property as surplus and authorize a property trade between the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

​​Appoint members to the Portland Clean Energy Fund Committee.

Appoint and reappoint voting members to the Portland Utility Board.

Council will also approve the previous minutes for May 7 through July 17.

The following are the regular agenda items:

Authorize the Letter of Agreement with the Portland Police Association to grant the chief of police authority to offer five sworn members a fourth year of service in the Retire Rehire Program.

Authorize the Portland Bureau of Transportation to acquire certain permanent and temporary property rights necessary for construction of the Northeast 82nd Avenue: Glisan and Davis Signal Improvements Project through the exercise of the city’s eminent domain authority.

Reaffirm the council’s commitment to the Vision Zero Action Plan and convene a cross-bureau Vision Zero Task Force.

Require the city administrator to assess and align existing plans in the development of a unified housing strategy for the city.

Require the city administrator to develop a citywide asset management strategy to establish priorities and practices to address asset management maturity and financial planning gaps.

Amend Council Organization and Procedure Code to include council rule on tie-breaking.

Regular session at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7

The following are the regular agenda items:

Pay settlement of Hannah Ahern bodily injury lawsuit in the sum of $62,500 involving the Portland Police Bureau.

Pay settlement of Van Loo Fiduciary Services LLC as the personal representative of the estate of Immanueal Jaquez Clark wrongful death lawsuit for the sum of $3.75 million involving the Portland Police Bureau.

Accept the 2024 Portland Police Bureau Annual Report.

Portland City Council meetings can be watched online through multiple platforms or in person at Portland City Hall, 1221 S.W. Fourth Avenue. For more, visit portland.gov.