Fur real? A Saturday market all about pugs? Portland says yes.

Pugs and produce and prizes, oh my.

The buggy-eyed, squished-face little meatball of a dog will be the center of attention in Portland this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Portland Saturday Market is hosting a myriad of activities in support of Pacific Pug Rescue to celebrate National Dog Month. Pugapalooza features raffles, pug races, live music and meet-and-greets with adoptable flat-faced friends.

It’s simple: Sip, shop and support.

Events happening include:

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the standard Portland Saturday Market is open.

From 11-11:30 a.m., participants can join the pug pageant. The theme is “Pugs on Vacation.” Guests can compete to win the “People’s Choice” and “Portland’s Prettiest Pug” awards. Winners will receive a gift basket filled with pug creations from Whatif Creations and prizes from 503 Distilling and Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade. All pugs, mixes and flat-faced breeds are encouraged to enter.

Capture photos are the Happymantic Photobooth, where $1 per photo strip purchased will be donated to Pacific Pug Rescue.

Enter a raffle to win a $25 gift certificate to Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade, a copy of the Portland Saturday Market Documentary and a whimsical magnet from Whatif Creations. Bring your dog, yes, any dog, to the market and visit the red information trailer for a free entry.

Portland Saturday Market is partnering with more than 15 local businesses and community partners to fundraise for Pacific Pug Rescue. This local nonprofit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes pugs and pug mixes in need. Founded in 2006, focuses its work in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with occasional out-of-state support.

Visit portlandsaturdaymarket.com for more.